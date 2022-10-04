comscore Hawaii lawmakers seek consensus on charging felonies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers seek consensus on charging felonies

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A draft bill clarifying how prosecutors may charge suspects with felonies in Hawaii would prohibit shopping for favorable grand jury panels and judges if initial attempts to charge a suspect fail. Read more

