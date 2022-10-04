Hawaii to install EV stations along highways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eleven electric vehicle fast-charging stations are slated for Hawaii highways, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The White House last week announced the approval of all state plans, including the one for Hawaii, as part of its $5 billion National EV Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. It requires one federally funded DC fast-charging station to be installed every 50 miles as well as within 1 mile of Hawaii’s highways.

Each station is required to offer four 150-kilowatt ports capable of charging four cars simultaneously within 20 minutes.

The DOT plans to install the stations on six islands — five on Hawaii island, two on Maui, and one each on Kauai, Oahu, Lanai and Molokai. The state expects to receive about $6.1 million in the first two years of the five-year program.

“Hawaii ranks highest among states in the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Ed Sniffen, deputy director of the Highways Division, in a statement. “Through this program we will fill gaps in the state’s charging network to make owning electric vehicles cost effective and charging more convenient to support conversion in line with our aggressive state goals.”

The state’s goal is to meet a zero-emissions clean economy by 2045, including “the ultimate elimination of Hawaii’s dependence on imported fuels for electrical generation and ground transportation.” Nearly 30% of fossil fuel burned in Hawaii is used for ground transportation.

The DOT said it is already discussing where to place the charger stations with state and county agencies and others, and is looking at sites in Hilo, Volcano, Ocean View, Kona and Waimea on Hawaii island as well as Central Maui, urban Honolulu and Lihue. Over the next three months the first three sites will be selected and prepared, with equipment ordered.

Sniffen said he hopes the first station will be online by the end of this year, but warned that Hawaii is competing with numerous other states carrying out their own NEVI plans in the midst of ongoing supply chain challenges.

The DOT’s contractor, Sustainability Partners, will help purchase, operate and maintain the chargers.

NEVI fast charger stations will not be free, said Sniffen, but rates will be competitive, and announced once established. The stations will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Once Hawaii has met its NEVI requirements and installed these 11 charging stations, Sniffen said, the state will be able to unlock other federal funding to continue expanding its EV charging network in other parts of the state.

The DOT worked in partnership with the Hawaii State Energy Office to develop its plan.

Hawaii’s chief energy officer, Scott Glenn, acknowledged the state’s grid will need to grow to accommodate additional EV charging stations but that this is being planned.

“We will need to increase the amount of renewables that we are using to meet the increased electrification, but that’s also consistent with the direction we’re trying to go as a state,” he said.

The DOT requested exceptions for several sites, such as Saddle Road on Hawaii island and Hana Highway on Maui, due to concerns about grid capacity. It also requested exceptions for Lanai and Molokai due to extraordinary costs. Only one has been granted, for Saddle Road.