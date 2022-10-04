comscore Hawaii to install EV stations along highways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to install EV stations along highways

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>We will fill gaps in the state’s charging network to make owning electric vehicles cost effective and charging more convenient to support conversion in line with our aggressive state goals.”</strong> <strong>Ed Sniffen</strong> <em>State Department of Transportation Highways Division deputy director</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    We will fill gaps in the state’s charging network to make owning electric vehicles cost effective and charging more convenient to support conversion in line with our aggressive state goals.”

    Ed Sniffen

    State Department of Transportation Highways Division deputy director

Eleven electric vehicle fast-charging stations are slated for Hawaii highways, according to the state Department of Transportation. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Nataliya Holmes and Shawn Sueoka

Scroll Up