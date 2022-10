Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has welcomed Nataliya Holmes to its provider team. Dr. Holmes is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine with a special interest in integrative medicine and a holistic approach to patient care. She has experience with a wide variety of patient care issues and is skilled in multiple office procedures.

Damien Memorial School has announced the appointment of Shawn Sueoka as athletic director effective immediately. Sueoka comes to Damien from Chaminade University of Honolulu, where he was coordinator for planned giving, stewardship and athletics. Sueoka began at Chaminade in 2017 as events manager and special assistant to the director of athletics.

