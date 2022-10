Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When Microsoft somewhat surprisingly announced the release of Windows 11, many were caught by surprise. After all, hadn’t Microsoft said Windows 10 was going to be the last version of its venerable operating system? Now, about a year after its introduction, the initial fanfare has calmed, but folks are still wondering whether they should take the leap. What’s the verdict?

The fact of the matter is that Windows 11 is, in a word, boring. But in this case, boring is good. Many remember the drastic changes in previous operating system releases. The jump from XP to Windows 7, or the ill-fated release of Windows 8, caused confusion and downright anger in many users and IT support professionals. Windows 8 was so bad it necessitated a relatively quick update to Windows 8.1.

The upgrade to Windows 11 is fairly easy for seasoned users of Windows 10 or even Windows 7 (no one admits to using 8.x anymore). Basic navigation and behavior are familiar, and software compatibility has not been much of an issue. Pretty much anything that runs on Windows 10 will run just fine on Windows 11. Even the touted improvements in appearance, while noticeable, don’t stir much emotion either way.

One of the biggest improvements in Windows 11 is the management of multiple desktops on a single monitor. As monitors have gotten both bigger and cheaper, many folks have a large display on their desk but find it difficult to take full advantage. Under Windows 11, managing and switching between multiple windows is much easier.

The biggest complaint we’ve heard about Windows 11 is similar to one that raised its head in Windows 8, that is, some applications, utilities and other tools are hard to find. This appears to be Microsoft sticking to an old software development adage: Only show users things that they will regularly use. The problem, of course, is that not everyone uses the same things. To be fair, the search feature is fairly robust.

As of this writing, the upgrade to Windows 11 is free. Most Windows 10 users already have seen this notice, which is part of Windows Update. Windows Update runs a prerequisite check on your machine to see whether your hardware is up to par. There really is no reason not to do this upgrade if your hardware checks out. Many folks have experienced this without really paying attention and find themselves upgraded to Windows 11.

Generally speaking, PCs more than 5 years old don’t make the official cut, and even those not that old, but that were low-end at the time, are not compatible. Even if your hardware is not up to par, it is still possible to upgrade such machines to Windows 11, for free. This is a bit more involved process and not recommended for the faint of heart.

Despite its detractors, Windows still commands well over 75% of the market for personal computers, and looks to continue to maintain its position over the foreseeable future. Apple has made some small gains, and everything else is akin to the ‘others receiving votes’ category in college football polls. So if you are on Windows now, it’s best to stay reasonably up to date with your operating system.

John Agsalud is an IT expert with more than 25 years of information technology experience in Hawaii and around the world. He can be reached at jagsalud@live.com.