Wahine outside hitter Alexander wins third Big West award

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander repeated as the Big West women’s volleyball freshman of the week on Monday, claiming the award for the third time in the season’s first six weeks.

Alexander, a 6-foot outside hitter, recorded 23 kills in UH’s wins at Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State last week. She opened the Cal State Fullerton match with six kills in 11 error-free attempts in the first set and finished with 10 kills on 20 swings in a .350 hitting performance to help UH sweep the Titans.

She got out to another hot start at Long Beach State with six kills in 10 attempts without an error in the opening set on her way to a 13-kill night in UH’s four-set win at the Walter Pyramid.

Alexander has posted double-figure kill totals in each of UH’s last three matches and seven times overall. She ranks third on the team with 2.79 kills per set on .251 hitting. In Big West matches, those numbers rise to 3.54 kps with a .321 attack percentage.

As a team, the Rainbow Wahine (7-5, 4-0) appeared at No. 41 in the NCAA RPI released on Monday. UH is the highest rated Big West team with UC Davis next at No 58.

UH returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this week and takes a five-match winning streak into Friday’s match against UC Irvine (9-5, 2-2). The Wahine face UC San Diego (8-8, 1-3) on Saturday. Both matches are set for 7 p.m.