Wahine outside hitter Alexander wins third Big West award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine outside hitter Alexander wins third Big West award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander repeated as the Big West women’s volleyball freshman of the week on Monday, claiming the award for the third time in the season’s first six weeks. Read more

UH can’t hold off Long Beach State in 2-0 defeat at Waipio soccer stadium

