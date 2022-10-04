Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep football Top 10: No change at the very top By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. A near-upset win over national powerhouse Saint Frances Academy (Md.) may have cemented top status for the OIA Open Division co-leaders. The Top 10 remained status quo in week nine with one exception: the descent of Konawaena. The Wildcats shared the No. 10 spot with Aiea last week, but missed the cut this time with one point less than Na Alii. Aiea rolled over Radford, 68-0 and improved to 5-2 overall (5-1 OIA Division I). Konawaena routed Waiakea, 61-0. Kahuku travels to Moanalua (2-4-1, 1-3) on Friday, and No. 3 Mililani (5-2, 4-0) goes to No. 6 Kapolei (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in two key OIA Open matchups. ILH Open leader No. 2 Punahou (5-1, 2-0) plays No. 5 Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1) on Saturday. No. 7 Waipahu remained unbeaten in OIA D-I play with a 60-13 win over Castle. ILH D-I front-runner ‘Iolani (7-0, 4-0) and MIL leader Lahainaluna (6-0, 5-0) are still unbeaten. The Raiders blanked Kamehameha I-AA, 37-0, and will have a rematch with Damien on Friday. ‘Iolani needed a late field goal by Allison Chang to edge Damien, 13-12, when they met on Sept. 17. The Lunas had a bye over the weekend and will host Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday. In the KIF, Waimea took its first loss after four league wins in a row, losing to Kapaa, 24-6. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Oct. 3, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (13) (6-2, 4-0 OIA Open) 130 1 > lost to Saint Frances (Md.) 22-15 > next: at Moanalua, Friday 2. Punahou (5-1, 2-0 ILH Open) 117 2 > bye > next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday 3. Mililani (5-2, 4-0 OIA Open) 104 3 > won at Leilehua 49-14 > next: at Kapolei, Saturday 4. Campbell (5-2, 3-2 OIA Open) 91 4 > won at No. 6 Kapolei 38-19 > next: at Waianae, Friday 5. Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1 ILH Open) 78 5 > won at Kamehameha 30-7 > next: at Punahou, Saturday 6. Kapolei (5-2, 2-2 OIA Open) 59 6 > lost to No. 4 Campbell 38-19 > next: vs. Mililani, Saturday 7. Waipahu (6-1, 5-0 OIA D-I) 41 7 > won at Castle 60-13 > next: at Kailua, Friday 8. ‘Iolani (7-0, 4-0 ILH D-I) 29 8 > def. Kamehameha I-AA 37-0 > next: vs. Damien, Friday 9. Lahainaluna (6-0, 5-0 MIL) 19 9 > bye > next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday 10. Aiea (5-2, 3-1 OIA D-I) 13 10-T > won at Radford 68-0 > next: at Castle, Saturday No longer in Top 10: Konawaena (No. 10-tie). Also receiving votes: Konawaena 12, Kamehameha 8, Moanalua 7, Waianae 4, Leilehua 1, Maui 1, Nanakuli 1. Previous Story UH can’t hold off Long Beach State in 2-0 defeat at Waipio soccer stadium