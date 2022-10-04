Prep football Top 10: No change at the very top

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

A near-upset win over national powerhouse Saint Frances Academy (Md.) may have cemented top status for the OIA Open Division co-leaders. The Top 10 remained status quo in week nine with one exception: the descent of Konawaena.

The Wildcats shared the No. 10 spot with Aiea last week, but missed the cut this time with one point less than Na Alii. Aiea rolled over Radford, 68-0 and improved to 5-2 overall (5-1 OIA Division I). Konawaena routed Waiakea, 61-0.

Kahuku travels to Moanalua (2-4-1, 1-3) on Friday, and No. 3 Mililani (5-2, 4-0) goes to No. 6 Kapolei (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in two key OIA Open matchups.

ILH Open leader No. 2 Punahou (5-1, 2-0) plays No. 5 Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1) on Saturday.

No. 7 Waipahu remained unbeaten in OIA D-I play with a 60-13 win over Castle.

ILH D-I front-runner ‘Iolani (7-0, 4-0) and MIL leader Lahainaluna (6-0, 5-0) are still unbeaten. The Raiders blanked Kamehameha I-AA, 37-0, and will have a rematch with Damien on Friday. ‘Iolani needed a late field goal by Allison Chang to edge Damien, 13-12, when they met on Sept. 17.

The Lunas had a bye over the weekend and will host Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday.

In the KIF, Waimea took its first loss after four league wins in a row, losing to Kapaa, 24-6.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Oct. 3, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (13) (6-2, 4-0 OIA Open) 130 1

> lost to Saint Frances (Md.) 22-15

> next: at Moanalua, Friday

2. Punahou (5-1, 2-0 ILH Open) 117 2

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

3. Mililani (5-2, 4-0 OIA Open) 104 3

> won at Leilehua 49-14

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday

4. Campbell (5-2, 3-2 OIA Open) 91 4

> won at No. 6 Kapolei 38-19

> next: at Waianae, Friday

5. Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1 ILH Open) 78 5

> won at Kamehameha 30-7

> next: at Punahou, Saturday

6. Kapolei (5-2, 2-2 OIA Open) 59 6

> lost to No. 4 Campbell 38-19

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday

7. Waipahu (6-1, 5-0 OIA D-I) 41 7

> won at Castle 60-13

> next: at Kailua, Friday

8. ‘Iolani (7-0, 4-0 ILH D-I) 29 8

> def. Kamehameha I-AA 37-0

> next: vs. Damien, Friday

9. Lahainaluna (6-0, 5-0 MIL) 19 9

> bye

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday

10. Aiea (5-2, 3-1 OIA D-I) 13 10-T

> won at Radford 68-0

> next: at Castle, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Konawaena (No. 10-tie).