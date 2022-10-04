comscore Mililani’s Lee loses trilogy fight with Xiong in One title bout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mililani’s Lee loses trilogy fight with Xiong in One title bout

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Mililani alumna Angela Lee lost a unanimous decision to rival Jingnan Xiong in the third meeting between the two champions in the main event of a One Championship event on Saturday in Singapore. Read more

