Mililani’s Lee loses trilogy fight with Xiong in One title bout

Mililani alumna Angela Lee lost a unanimous decision to rival Jingnan Xiong in the third meeting between the two champions in the main event of a One Championship event on Saturday in Singapore.

Broadcast in the United States on Amazon Prime Video, Lee, the organization’s atomweight world champion, moved up a weight class to challenge for Xiong’s 125-pound belt. Xiong dominated the first round and had Lee in trouble multiple times before settling for the decision win to defend the strawweight title for the seventh time in a row.

It was a trilogy fight as Lee moved up in weight and lost by fifth-round TKO in March 2019 challenging for the 125-pound title.

Xiong made weight at 115 pounds to challenge Lee for Lee’s atomweight title in the rematch and lost by submission in the fifth round.

After the fight, One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he did not agree with the decision.

Lee (11-3) has successfully defended her 115-pound title five consecutive times since winning it. Xiong is 18-2 and has won four straight since losing to Lee.

For her career, Lee is 6-0 fighting at 115 pounds and 2-0 in catchweight fights at 120 pounds. She is 3-3 in fights at 125 pounds.

Inaba, Diggs win at Bellator 286

Maui’s Sumiko Inaba remained undefeated in her career at 5-0 with a unanimous decision over Nadine Mandiau on the undercard of Bellator 286 in Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

Inaba won by scores of 30-27 (twice) and 29-28 in her first fight to go the distance. She had won her previous four fights in Bellator by knockout or submission.

Also on the card, Keoni Diggs, who is originally from Wahiawa, won a unanimous decision over Ricardo Seixas (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) to improve to 10-2 overall and 3-2 in Bellator.