comscore Editorial: Progress for rail, but still far to go | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Progress for rail, but still far to go

  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) revised plan to build rail between Kapolei and Kakaako has been approved by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), recognizing that for now, funding will not allow rail to reach Ala Moana Center, as once expected. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Clearing the air on impact fees

Scroll Up