Editorial: Progress for rail, but still far to go

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) revised plan to build rail between Kapolei and Kakaako has been approved by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), recognizing that for now, funding will not allow rail to reach Ala Moana Center, as once expected.

The approval is a milestone that brings a sigh of relief, but hardly a signal that rail’s supporters should stop holding their breath.

In reality, the job is far from complete, and there are many more trials, if not tribulations, ahead.

The FTA’s decision last week allows HART to shorten the route by two stations and forgo building a parking garage at Pearl Highlands, harsh sacrifices indeed. But significantly, it paves the way for FTA release of a remaining $744 million in federal funding; the rail has not received any federal funds since 2017.

However, the FTA’s short letter to HART explicitly recognizes looming hurdles as construction begins within Honolulu’s urban core, the most expensive and complicated phase of building, stating: “Significant uncertainties for the final project construction cost will remain until the City Center Guideway and Stations contract is executed.”

In fact, the path to releasing the final federal funding is not yet completely clear. As the letter notes, the FTA is conducting a National Environmental Policy Act “reevaluation” of the revised project. Based on that review, the FTA will work with HART on final amendments to the grant agreement so that the monies can be issued.

Still, some landmark achievements are within sight.

HART expects to hand off control of an operational stretch of rail to the city, beginning rail service between Kapolei and Aloha Stadium in 2023.

HART CEO Lori Kahikina has proven herself capable in managing the project’s finances and scope since taking over in January 2021, at which time HART faced a ballooning deficit of $3.5 billion for construction and no workable plan to meet it.

Kahikina, HART and the city were able to develop a revised and fundable plan acceptable to the FTA, altering it from a 20-mile, 21-station route from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center, to an 18.75-mile, 19-station route.

On to the next round of challenges, of which there are many.

Last week, during testing of rail operations at the Kapolei rail station, a cable monitoring “stray current” from the third rail caught fire on the guideway between the East Kapolei and West Oahu rail stations. Rail contractor Hitachi Rail Honolulu put the fire out before the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, and diagnostics continue.

More seriously, HART has detected hairline cracks on pillars holding up the overhead tracks, and they have grown since first spotted in 2018. Engineering studies are ongoing, and Kahikina told the Star-Advertiser there is a possibility that if repairs are needed, this could delay the launch of paid ridership expected early next year.

In Downtown Honolulu, a plan for utilities realignment along the Dillingham corridor was completed in April; construction there is targeted for a 2026 completion.

And this fall, HART plans to begin the procurement process for building the guideway segment taking the rail to its current endpoint in Kakaako at South and Halekauwila streets, dubbed the Civic Center stop.

HART continues to host regular community meetings, many of them virtual, to answer questions about work in progress (see honolulutransit.org). However, more public outreach on the city’s part is necessary to keep potential riders informed, as city control over ridership grows closer.

Ridership will be a concern. Eliminating the Pearl Highlands parking garage for commuters zapped 1,600 stalls for cars. That saved $330 million, but along with the shortened route, will clearly affect the number of rail riders, along with revenues projected.

From one point of view, it’s encouraging that rail construction and operation are reaching critical stages. Now, HART and the city must carefully, openly and expeditiously get the job done.