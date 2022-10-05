comscore A legacy lives on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A legacy lives on

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:06 p.m.
  • Plättar are small, eggy Swedish pancakes ($13.50). These come topped with a berry compote and fresh fruits. Photo by Nadine Kam
  • Beef stroganoff ($29) with housemade fettuccine is among Tangö’s classic dishes. Photo by Nadine Kam
  • Thai seafood curry ($38) with clams, shrimp and more. Photo by Nadine Kam
  • Vegetable board ($15). Photo by Nadine Kam
  • Chef Lawrence Nakamoto. Photo by Nadine Kam

I feel old. It’s starting to hit home as I watch my contemporaries — chefs who were present at the dawn of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement and subsequent explosion of restaurant growth that put Hawaii on the culinary map — hang up their toques to explore other paths. Read more

