Cereal, take the day off because it’s eggs-on-toast time. Here’s your chance to practice your egg cracking skills — be confident — and to really unlock the beauty of butter-scrambled eggs. It’s also a lesson in temperature control, keeping the heat low to help you avoid overcooking your eggs. If you’re vegan, a tofu scramble is just as doable, and cooking with olive oil in place of butter will taste just as good.

Cheesy Eggs On Toast

Ingredients:

• 2 large eggs

• Salt and pepper

• 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 slice bread

• 1/4 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack or a blend)

Directions:

Crack the eggs into a bowl and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Beat with a fork until evenly yellow. Leave the bowl next to the stove while you make the toast.

In a small nonstick skillet, melt a thin slice of the butter over medium-low heat. Swipe the bread in the melted but ter to soak it all up. Let sit until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add another thin slice of butter to the pan then flip the bread, swiping it in the newly melted butter until it’s all soaked up. Turn the heat to the lowest setting and let the bread sit until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining butter and the eggs and cook, stirring gently and constantly with a wooden spoon, until the butter melts and the eggs are half wet and half solid, 15 to 45 seconds. Turn off the heat, add the cheese and continue stirring until the mixture is creamy but no longer wet, about 30 to 45 seconds. Scrape onto the toast right away and enjoy.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 1.