A Sunset Beach property owner is cited for dumping concrete on the public beach

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the shoreline is littered with boulders, sandbags and tarps placed by homeowners battling erosion.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jayda Nelson, left, and Aureana Rivera pulled a heavy black tarp out of the water to shore at Sunset Beach on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The owner of a Sunset Beach home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road has illegally poured concrete directly onto the beach in an effort to try to protect the property.

A Sunset Beach homeowner appears to have dropped large amounts of concrete onto the world-famous beach fronting his property, sparking outrage on social media and eliciting calls for better enforcement of Hawaii’s coastal protection laws. Read more

