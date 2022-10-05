comscore Intrusive drones posing a threat, HFD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Intrusive drones posing a threat, HFD says

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Fire Department says “rogue drones” are interfering with its operations. Firefighter Mike Mendez, left, and Capt. Rob Imai displayed two drones Tuesday that are used by HFD.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Fire Department says “rogue drones” are interfering with its operations. Firefighter Mike Mendez, left, and Capt. Rob Imai displayed two drones Tuesday that are used by HFD.

Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: “rogue drones.” These unmanned aerial onlookers have been found to tail Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, distracting HFD pilots with erratic motion, risking collision and delaying help for those in need. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill leader vows community inclusion

Scroll Up