comscore Kokua Line: Will “all-red” traffic lights be permanent? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will “all-red” traffic lights be permanent?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: Will all-red traffic signals on Ala Moana Boulevard be permanent? Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill leader vows community inclusion

Scroll Up