Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two new independent agents:

>> Joan Chen has joined the firm in its Honolulu office. She previously served as a Realtor-­associate at Locations LLC.

>> Aiko Jones also joins the firm in its Honolulu office. Jones most recently served as a property manager and sales agent at Lei Hawaii Realty Inc.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Kevin Miyama has rejoined the firm as growth and development manager. Prior to rejoining Coldwell Banker Realty, he served as a team leader for Keller Williams Honolulu. He also worked as a business coach for eXp Realty.

