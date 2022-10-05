All work and little play, Warriors DE Choi rewarded with a start and scholarship
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Warriors defensive end Andrew Choi flashed a shaka after receiving a scholarship on Tuesday.
