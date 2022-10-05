comscore Dave Reardon: Thankfully, Aaron Judge brings good news to sports world | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Thankfully, Aaron Judge brings good news to sports world

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Thank you, Aaron Judge. We needed that. While waiting for you to hit home run No. 62 yesterday, the other “sports” stories I scrolled through included Tom Brady filing divorce papers and reports of Herschel Walker apparently being a bad husband and father. Read more

Prep profile: Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata suffered calf infections and couldn’t even walk as an eighth-grader; now he’s running wild
Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2022

