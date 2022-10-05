Hawaii Grown: Christian Mejia transformed his body to match his strong-willed mind
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY WASHINGTON STATE ATHLETICS
Washington State defensive lineman Christian Mejia corralled Cal quarterback Jack Plummer during a game at WSU last Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree