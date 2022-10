Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback was named the Mountain West Conference offensive player of the week on Monday. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback was named the Mountain West Conference offensive player of the week on Monday. He threw for a season-high 314 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 33-16 win over Wyoming on Saturday night. Cordeiro completed 21 of 37 passing attempts and ran for two touchdowns. The Spartans have yet to turn the ball over on offense this season with Cordeiro at quarterback.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback tied a school record with six touchdown passes in a 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday. De Laura completed 33 of 46 passes for 484 yards without an interception and also rushed five times for 28 yards to account for more than 500 yards in the game.

>> Ethan Erickson, Kahuku ’19: The Brigham Young freshman tight end caught his first career pass that was also his first career touchdown from 14 yards out in a 38-26 win over Utah State on Thursday.

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19: The UCLA senior linebacker made a team-high nine tackles and broke up a pass in a 40-32 win over Washington on Friday night. The Bruins improved to 5-0 and jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 18 this week.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries and had five receptions for 56 yards in the loss to the Bruins. UW (4-1) suffered its first loss to drop to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback was 7-for-16 for 126 yards before suffering a head injury on a late hit in the second quarter of a 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday.

>> Seyddrick Lakalaka, Punahou ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker made three tackles and had a sack in a 35-13 loss to Boise State on Saturday.

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan junior receiver had a team-high four receptions for 28 yards in a 27-14 win over Iowa on Saturday.

>> Vincent Terrell, Punahou ’20: The Navy junior running back rushed five times for 29 yards and caught a pass in a 13-10 loss to Air Force on Saturday.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior wide receiver made five receptions for 59 yards in a 24-6 win over Columbia on Saturday.

>> Tai-John Mizutani, ‘Iolani ’18: The Central Washington junior receiver had two catches for 30 yards in a 45-17 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. Mizutani also returned two punts for 7 yards.

>> Malcolm Liufau, Punahou ’21: The Western Oregon sophomore linebacker made a team-high eight tackles in a 30-7 loss to Angelo State on Saturday.

>> Brody Bantolina, ‘Iolani ’22: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman running back ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run and finished with 88 rushing yards on six carries and added two receptions for 21 yards in a 35-0 win over Willamette (Ore.) on Saturday.

>> Deshayne Stevens, Leilehua ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior linebacker tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and 11⁄2 sacks against Willamette (Ore.).

>> Jet Uechi, Mid-Pacific ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) senior receiver caught touchdown passes of 10 and 47 yards and totaled three receptions for 104 yards in a 66-28 win over Lewis & Clark (Ore.) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City ’19: The UCLA senior forward scored unassisted in the 29th minute of a 3-1 win over Oregon on Thursday and notched her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 43rd minute of a 5-0 win over Oregon State on Saturday to help the No. 1-ranked Bruins improve to 11-0 for the season.

>> Karlee Manding, Waipahu ’18: The South Dakota State senior midfielder assisted on two goals in a 3-0 victory over Omaha on Saturday. Manding has a team-leading six assists for the Jackrabbits, who are 7-0-5 this season.

>> U’i Kaaihue, King Kekaulike ’22: The Seattle U. freshman midfielder scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute of a 1-0 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.