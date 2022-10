Scoreboard – Oct. 5, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kailua at Roosevelt; Castle at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Farrington at Kahuku. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Waialua; Pearl City at Campbell; Leilehua at Radford; Kapolei at Waianae. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Saint Louis; Mid-Pacific vs. Hanalani; Assets vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Maryknoll. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt,

5 p.m.; McKinley at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kailua, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at

Kahuku, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani; Punahou vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Maryknoll vs. Damien; Mid-Pacific vs.

Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: first-round playoff, if necessary

ILH Division II girls: Damien at Hawaii Baptist; Punahou II at Le Jardin; ‘Iolani II at Maryknoll; University at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli; Kapolei at Campbell; Radford at Mililani; Leilehua at Waianae. Matches start at 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5

Girls Varsity II

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Girls Varsity III

La Pietra def. Assets 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Hanalani def. Sacred Hearts 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19

St. Andrew’s def. Hawaiian Mission 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Christian Academy def. Island Pacific 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

OIA East

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Waialua def. Waipahu 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Girls JV

Waialua def. Waipahu 21-15, 18-21, 15-9

Girls White

Kahuku def. Anuenue 21-16, 21-7

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 8, ‘Iolani 3. Goal scorers—

KS: Konnor Chang 3, Tate Hirayama 2, Ka‘eo Andrade, Ethan Kim, Ezekiel

Fernandez. Iol: Xander Chen, Noah

Scherman, Kai Kennedy.

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin 9, ‘Iolani 0. Goal scorers—LeJ: Shore Flores 5, Oliver Webster 2, Walker Slay 2.

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Monday

Boys Varsity

Island Pacific 2, Assets 1

‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 0

Damien 3, Hanalani 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Punahou 0

Kamehameha 3, Saint Louis 0

High game/series—IPA: Aiden McCuddin 172/Jett Taaca 436. Assets: Zachary Ihara 171/461. Iol: Laine Shimokawa 238/651. Mary: Ryden Yoshikawa 173/482. DMS: Caleb Ceberano 202/Tyler Buckles 571. Han: Michael Hong 233/579. MPI: Kyler Osaki 201/Raiden Nakagawa 562. Pun: Kaden Hiraoka 175/Blaise Nomitsu 456. KS: Shane DeRego 247/661. StL: Andrew Cashman 220/596.

Boys JV

Hawaii Baptist-G 3, ‘Iolani 0

Damien 3, Hanalani 0

Punahou-B 2, Mid-Pacific 1