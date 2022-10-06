comscore City Council advances bill to activate preservation panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council advances bill to activate preservation panel

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council advanced a measure Wednesday that would activate the Historic Preservation Commission, which has remained dormant for the past 29 years. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kyle Saiki, Momoka Carter and Harold Pascua

Scroll Up