comscore Man who allegedly shipped fentanyl pills secures bail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man who allegedly shipped fentanyl pills secures bail

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Keaau man arrested on suspicion of shipping methamphetamine and blue-colored fentanyl pills into Hawaii from Fresno, Calif., was released from custody Wednesday on a $50,000 unsecured bond. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kyle Saiki, Momoka Carter and Harold Pascua

Scroll Up