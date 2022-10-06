comscore New booster shots urged as case counts plateau | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New booster shots urged as case counts plateau

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The average number of daily COVID-19 cases remains steady as health officials continue to urge people to get a bivalent booster shot ahead of the winter season. Read more

