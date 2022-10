Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Design firm G70 has announced the hiring of three individuals. Read more

Hawaii Design firm G70 has announced the hiring of three individuals:

>> Kyle Saiki joins the architecture department as a senior architectural technician. He brings nearly a decade of experience in his field and is an Associate AIA member. Prior to working with G70, he was a senior architectural technician with Omziu Architecture.

>> Momoka Carter joins G70 as an executive assistant. She brings a high-level of industry knowledge with over 14 years of real estate and hospitality experience. Most recently, Carter was an office manager and principal broker at Windward Isle Properties.

>> Harold Pascua has been hired as a civil engineer. Pascua brings over two dec­ades of experience in his field. He received Bachelor of Science degrees in civil engineering and environmental and sanitary engineering from Mapuaa Institute of Technology in Manila.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.