Moanalua sweeps Kalani to earn early bye in OIA volleyball playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

There was no answer for Malu Garcia. The 6-foot-1 junior delivered 18 kills and six aces as No. 5-ranked Moanalua overcame No. 10 Kalani 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 on Wednesday night. Read more

Hawaii Grown: Christian Mejia transformed his body to match his strong-willed mind

