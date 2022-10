Prep football preview: Punahou seeking Round 1 win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In recent seasons, Saint Louis had the antidote for a dangerous Punahou offense. Read more

Eliminate the Buffanblu ground game, make their rival one dimensional, win games. Big games.

That is easier said than done in 2022. When the teams met on Sept. 15, two key turnovers by Saint Louis late in the first half turned momentum in Punahou’s favor. That 43-19 win by the Buffanblu opened its ILH slate.

Punahou (5-1, 2-0 ILH) can clinch round one, the regular season, with a win at Alexander Field on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

“Well balanced, well coached. It’s tough to move the ball. Their staff’s done a really good job,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “They’re the team to beat. We play each other so much, you’re not going to surprise anybody. You have to be sharp and not make mistakes. I think we’re better, but I’m sure Punahou’s better. I think the kids are excited. They work hard and we’re looking forward to another shot.”

The reward for a Punahou, if it can overcome the Crusaders, would be a playoff bye in round two. In that scenario, Punahou could lose the round, but would still have a shot at the title.

Saint Louis (3-3, 2-1) knows that path well. Last year, Kamehameha reigned in the regular season, but Saint Louis ousted Punahou, then beat Kamehameha twice to capture the league champions

An ankle injury to a key player, running back Noah Bartley, made all the difference for Kamehameha down the stretch. Punahou’s ’22 squad has depth at crucial positions. Quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele was scintillating in the first battle with Saint Louis, going 17-for-22 with 237 yards and four touchdowns.

If needed, reserve QB Ty McCutcheon is more than able. In his second-half stint against No. 1 Kahuku six weeks ago, the junior was 19-for-25 with a TD and 188 passing yards, nearly leading the visiting Buffanblu to victory.

At running back, 6-foot, 215-pound Ala‘i Williams has been stellar (420 yards, seven TDs), while 5-10, 210-pound Iosepa Lyman (168 yards, three TDs) has provided starter-level speed and power.

Saint Louis’ front seven is among the state’s best, but Williams bolted for big yardage in the second half and finished with 132 yards and a TD in the first matchup.

Having two capable running backs has been vital to the success of Punahou and Kahuku (Clyde Taulapapa, Va‘aimalae Fonoti). Saint Louis hasn’t had quite that RB production, relying instead on the legs of its quarterbacks.

Last season, AJ Bianco was the Crusaders’ leading rusher. This fall, RB Ola Apduhan (250 yards, seven TDs) has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, while QB Kekahi Graham is their second-leading rusher at 17.5 yards per game.

“We have to run the ball,” Lee said. “That’ll help. We can’t be one-dimensional. We’re running the ball better. Punahou, defensively, is solid. Front line is solid. Linebackers can run.”

Graham’s mobility can be a game-breaker. The senior has passed for 1,404 yards and 10 TDs with just three picks in 153 attempts. His chemistry with Titan Lacaden (38 receptions, 566 yards, six TDs) and Chyler DeSilva (32, 372, three) continues to build, and Nicholas Delgadillo and Yosei Takahashi are potential playmakers. Jaysen Peters-de Laura suffered a knee injury in the first Punahou game and is possibly out for the season, Lee said.

No. 1 Kahuku at Moanalua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua is still, mathematically, in the playoff chase. While Kahuku and Mililani have clinched playoff berths, Moanalua (2-4-1, 1-3 OIA Open) needs help from Campbell and Kapolei, which have two losses each.

A win over Kahuku (6-2, 4-0 OIA Open) would be necessary, even if history favors the visitors. Moanalua is 0-13-1 all-time against Kahuku. A 6-all tie in 1979 is the outlier.

Kahuku is coming off a 22-15 loss to national powerhouse Saint Frances (Md.). QB Waika Crawford’s passer rating (133.5) has taken a hit since Kainoa Carvalho’s injury, but he remains one of the top passers in the state with 1,435 yards and eight TDs, and just two interceptions in 197 attempts.

Crawford has an outside chance to become the first Kahuku QB to lead the Open Division statewide in passing yardage.

Kahuku’s sledgehammer “elephant” offensive package was effective against Saint Frances, keeping the game close — and limiting the Panthers’ offense to just 57 snaps. With RB Clyde Taulapapa out with an injury, Va‘aimalae Fonoti had a season-high 32 carries for a hard-earned 61 yards.

If Fonoti is still feeling the after-effects, Kahuku can turn to Lamana Tapusoa and Keoni Poouahi-MacPherson.

Moanalua’s freshman QB, Tayden-Evan Kaawa, continues to develop during Na Menehune’s debut season in the Open Division.

No. 4 Campbell at Waianae

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Like Moanalua, Waianae (2-4, 1-3 OIA Open) could use some help from above (in the standings), but its playoff hopes are off the board unless this is becomes a win over the Sabers (5-2, 3-2).

It will be tough to stop Campbell’s balanced offense and persistent defense. The Sabers are pass-heavy on paper, but were happy to utilize RBs Miles Parlet and Chauncee Lopez in a 38-19 win over Kapolei last week. Rowen Bucao, listed as a RB, is one of the many Saber pass catchers capable of big plays downfield.

Tana Togafau-Tavui’s days as a starting QB are gone, and he has transformed into perhaps the most dangerous triple threat in the state. He has 36 catches for 639 yards and two TDs, eight Wildcat carries for 47 yards and three TDs, and has completed five of his six passes for 96 yards.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele continues his version of a southpaw-sophomore-season breakout. Sagapolutele leads all Open QBs with 1,893 yards and 17 TDs. His seven interceptions aren’t quite Tua level — Tagovailoa had 33 TDs and three INTs in his 10th-grade year at Saint Louis — but Sagapolutele has been very efficient with a 161.5 passer rating.

No. 7 Waipahu at Kailua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Waipahu (6-1, 5-0 OIA D-I) has clinched a playoff spot, while five other teams are still in the hunt for three remaining berths. A Kailua win on Friday would give the Surfriders (3-2-1, 3-1) a head-to-head edge on the first-place Marauders.

History says this will be a tight matchup. Though Waipahu has won the last three meetings, the scores were 24-16 (2021), 14-12 (2019) and 12-6 in two OTs (2018).

With a nonconference 36-25 win over OIA Open Division member Leilehua on the ledger, the Marauders are proving to fans that they are ready for a new adventure. With junior QB Joshua Manu (knee injury) back next season, there is potential. Replacing three-position playmaker Liatama Uiliata, who will graduate in June, will be difficult.

Uiliata’s pure athleticism and football IQ have kept Waipahu at the top of the division despite Manu’s injury.

Kailua continues to peak, thanks in part to Caysen Samson, who rushed for 66 yards and two TDs in last week’s 24-13 win over Farrington. It was his first game of the season. Timing is everything.

Damien at No. 8 ‘Iolani

Friday, 3:15 p.m.

This is quite possibly make or break for Damien(4-2, 2-1 ILH D-I), which lost to ‘Iolani, 13-12, on a late field goal by Allison Chang three weeks ago. The Raiders (7-0, 4-0) can clinch the ILH D-I title with a win.

‘Iolani has scored at least 31 points in every game with the exception of the squeaker over Damien. The Monarchs have been the one team to consistently match ‘Iolani’s athleticism.

Damien’s defense came up with two interceptions and a fumble return by Sylas Avaimalo for a TD in the first matchup.

In addition to Chang and a sturdy defense, the Raiders relied heavily on RB Keao Kawa‘akoa (102 yards) that afternoon at Skippa Diaz Field. Since that 24-carry day, Kawa‘akoa has carried the ball just seven times in two blowout wins. He should be fresh for the rematch.

No. 3 Mililani at No. 6 Kapolei

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans (5-2, 4-0 OIA Open) can clinch a playoff berth with a win. After opening the season with five wins, the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-2) have lost to Kahuku and Campbell.

Defenses are corralling Kapolei’s sophomore QB, Tama Amisone. Campbell limited the speedster to 26 net rushing yards and 178 passing yards 4.6 yards per passing attempt.

Mililani’s offense has been explosive behind sophomore QB Kini McMillan (1,431 yards, 16 TDs). RB Kingsten Samuelu leads the Trojans in rushing yardage (227, five TDs), and McMillan’s penchant for taking open-field real estate accounts for most of his 43 rushing attempts, three TDs).