Honolulu police say man, 81, confesses to killing wife, 76, at Ala Moana apartment

Honolulu police arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of murder early today in connection with the death of his 76-year-old wife at an Ala Moana-area apartment.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday from a man who reported that someone was murdered.

When officers arrived at the Sheridan Street apartment, the suspect confessed to killing his wife, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Police located the victim with fatal injuries in the apartment.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were not immediately released.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police arrested the suspect, identified in a police arrest log as Rogelio G. Canilao, at 12:40 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police closed Sheridan Street from South King to Liona streets as they investigated.