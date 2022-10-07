comscore Editorial: Get tougher to protect shoreline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Get tougher to protect shoreline

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.

In Hawaii, both state and county laws prohibit shoreline hardening, whether that is building a seawall, installing heavy barriers or putting boulders, unless a property owner receives an exemption. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: City takes over Leahi Avenue

Scroll Up