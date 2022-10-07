comscore Gov. David Ige reviewing request to pardon cannabis convictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige reviewing request to pardon cannabis convictions

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Gov. David Ige is reviewing a request by President Joe Biden to issue pardons in Hawaii for cannabis possession. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Joan Lewis, Joan Lee Husted and Wilbur Luna

Scroll Up