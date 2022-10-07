comscore Mauna Loa showing potential to erupt once again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mauna Loa showing potential to erupt once again

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We’re always talking about preparedness and the need to understand the activity levels of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.”</strong> <strong>Talmadge Magno</strong> <em>Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator</em>

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kilauea Volcano in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

    Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kilauea Volcano in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

Is Mauna Loa about to blow after 38 years of silence? A couple of weeks of elevated seismic activity and ground swelling on the mountain suggest that might be the case. Read more

