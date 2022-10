Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Education Association has announced the addition of three elected officers:

>> Joan Lewis has been elected president of the association’s board of directors. She has been a member of the association for 14 years, serving on the board and various committees for 11 years. She currently serves as an instructional coach at Kapolei High School.

>> Joan Lee Husted has been reelected as vice president. She has been a member of the association for 10 years, serving on the board for seven years and as its vice president for four years. Formally the Hawaii State Teachers Association’s executive director and chief negotiator, Husted also serves as a commissioner on the U.S. Education Commission of the States, vice president of the Education Institute of Hawaii and secretary of the Punahala board of directors.

>> Wilbur Luna has been reelected for a second year as treasurer to the Hawaii Education Association board of directors. He also serves as its finance committee chair and has been a member of the association for 11 years.

