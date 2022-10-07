comscore Rearview Mirror: Story of Hobron Lane leads in many directions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Story of Hobron Lane leads in many directions

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Gerrit Judd, left, escorted the teenage princes, Alexander Liholiho, center, and his brother, Lot Kapuaiwa, on a trip to Europe and the United States in 1849-50. Stopping in Cuba on their return, Judd brought the first royal palm seeds with him to Hawaii.

    HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    Gerrit Judd, left, escorted the teenage princes, Alexander Liholiho, center, and his brother, Lot Kapuaiwa, on a trip to Europe and the United States in 1849-50. Stopping in Cuba on their return, Judd brought the first royal palm seeds with him to Hawaii.

  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Fourteen royal palms frame the Kamehameha statue on King Street. When it was erected, seven of them formed a close oval. Royal palms were brought to Hawaii in 1850, three decades after Kamehameha’s death.

    COURTESY BOB SIGALL

    Fourteen royal palms frame the Kamehameha statue on King Street. When it was erected, seven of them formed a close oval. Royal palms were brought to Hawaii in 1850, three decades after Kamehameha’s death.

It’s always interesting to me when a simple question leads to unexpected places. Such was the case in September when a question about Eames Street in Wahiawa turned up the fact that Alfred W. Eames Sr., who gave the street its name, narrowly missed being on the Titanic in 1912. Read more

Previous Story
Veterans Affairs secretary says staff shortages are being addressed to better serve Hawaii’s veterans
Next Story
Franklin Odo, renowned Japanese American scholar, historian and activist dies at 83

Scroll Up