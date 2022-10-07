Rearview Mirror: Story of Hobron Lane leads in many directions
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Gerrit Judd, left, escorted the teenage princes, Alexander Liholiho, center, and his brother, Lot Kapuaiwa, on a trip to Europe and the United States in 1849-50. Stopping in Cuba on their return, Judd brought the first royal palm seeds with him to Hawaii.
COURTESY BOB SIGALL
Fourteen royal palms frame the Kamehameha statue on King Street. When it was erected, seven of them formed a close oval. Royal palms were brought to Hawaii in 1850, three decades after Kamehameha’s death.