Trial again delayed for Salt Lake man accused of kidnapping wife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trial again delayed for Salt Lake man accused of kidnapping wife

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • HAWAII CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER <strong>Talbot Bailey: </strong> <em>The 55-year-old is charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening, assault and abuse of a household member </em>

Trial has been postponed until Dec. 12 for a 55-year-old man indicted in the 2021 weeklong kidnapping and beating of his wife in their Salt Lake apartment. Read more

