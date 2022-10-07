Sports Chelsea Sodaro wins the Ironman women’s competition By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chelsea Sodaro of the United States took home the 2022 Vinfast Ironman World Championship in Kona, completing the women’s event Thursday in 8:33:46, nearly eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chelsea Sodaro of the United States took home the 2022 Vinfast Ironman World Championship in Kona, completing the women’s event Thursday in 8:33:46, nearly eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Sodaro completed the swim portion of the race in eighth place, finishing in 00:54:48, just under four seconds behind the leader, Lucy Charles-Barclay of England. Sodaro steadily made up ground in the 112-mile biking section. By the midway point of the bike portion, Sodaro had worked her way up to fourth, and entered the run portion just over three seconds behind the leader, defending champion and four-time winner Daniela Ryf. In the running section, Sodaro wasted no time working her way up to the front. She caught and passed Ryf by the 5-mile mark, and seized the lead from Charles-Barclay by the 9-mile mark of the race. From there, she steadily pulled away from the rest of the field on her way to victory. Charles-Barclay finished second with a time of 8:41:37, and Germany’s Anne Haug finished third in 8:42:22. Sodaro’s time is the second fastest ever, trailing only Ryf’s 8:26:18 in 2018. The men’s race will be held Saturday. Previous Story Prep football preview: Punahou seeking Round 1 win Next Story Television and radio – Oct. 7, 2022