The Rainbow Wahine soccer team picks up a win at Northridge

Hawaii forward Krista Peterson scored her team-high fifth goal of the season and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team posted its fourth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win at Cal State Northridge on Thursday in Northridge, Calif.

UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made four saves in the second half to help the Rainbow Wahine (5-3-2, 2-1-2 Big West) close out their third clean sheet in conference play.

“This was huge. The response from the team, especially after our blip on Sunday, I think it spoke volumes about their character,” UH coach Michele Nagamine said, alluding to a home loss to Long Beach State prior to the trip.

“It was literally a team effort, everyone played tonight and … Lauren was game-changer for us.”

UH put five shots on goal to none for CSUN in a scoreless first half. Peterson broke through four minutes into the second half when her low drive to the far post from the right side found the net.

“She was very composed on the ball, and she’s such a handful because she’s so explosive and she’s got this quickness and ability to change direction,” Nagamine said. “I was thrilled for her to get that goal tonight.”

UH picked up three points in the Big West race to catch CSU Bakersfield with eight points. Long Beach State, Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton top the conference with 10 points, followed by UH and CSUB.

The Wahine cap their road trip on Sunday at UC San Diego (1-8-5, 0-2-3).

UH’s Ilagan advances to round of 16

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan defeated Miami’s Dan Martin in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-2, on Thursday, advancing to the round of 16 of the ITA Men’s ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

With the win over the No. 121 Martin, Ilagan has now defeated eight ranked players in the national tournament over the past two years. The 24th-ranked Ilagan will next face No. 43 Ryan Seggerman of North Carolina.