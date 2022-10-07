comscore The Rainbow Wahine soccer team picks up a win at Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team picks up a win at Northridge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Hawaii forward Krista Peterson scored her team-high fifth goal of the season and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team posted its fourth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win at Cal State Northridge on Thursday in Northridge, Calif. Read more

