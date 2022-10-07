How do University of Hawaii and San Diego State football teams match up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—4 Jalen Walthall 6-1 170 Fr.

SB—8 Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 5-10 180 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 295 Sr.

LG—69 Stephan Bernal-Wendt 6-1 325 Sr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 315 Sr.

RT–77 Austin Hopp 6-6 310 Sr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

WO—6 Zion Bowens 6-1 185 Sr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 215 So.

RB—31 Dedrick Parson 5-8 205 Sr.

After zero TD passes in the first four games, the Warriors began incorporating more run-and-shoot concepts for the fifth contest. The beta test was 261 passing yards in a loss to New Mexico State. But now, after three weeks of practices with the retro attack, there appears to be more cohesiveness between quarterback Brayden Schager and the receivers. For Schager, it has been improved comprehension of pre- and post-snap reads, deeper options (average depth of target was 11.1 yards against NMSU compared to 6.8 against Western Kentucky), and emphasizing the footwork he displayed as a high school passer. Speedy wideouts Zion Bowens (sub-4.4 seconds over 40 yards) and Chuuky Hines (team-best 0.90 seconds over 10 yards) have recovered from leg injuries and provide go-route possibilities. The new system is a match for Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala and Koali Nishigaya, both of whom will be used as quick-cutting, sure-handed slots. Three weeks ago, Nishigaya was medically cleared from a broken leg suffered during a practice in December. He opted to work with the scouts to regain his form before moving into the rotation last week ahead of the bye weekend. The Saint Louis School graduate grew up in this form of the run-and-shoot. In this four-wide version, the fourth receiver is tight end Caleb Phillips, who is more than a check-down option. Phillips has studied two of the NFL’s best tight ends — Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for pass catching, San Francisco’s George Kittle for blocking. At 6-5 and 230 pounds, Phillips is a tough matchup on deep posts and crossing routes. He also can align attached to the line or in the backfield.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—55 Blessman Ta‘ala 6-2 305 Sr.

DT—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 300 Sr.

Dog—41 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-2 230 Sr.

MLB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

WLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 230 Sr.

NB—9 Malik Hausman 6-0 180 Sr.

CB—3 Hugh Nelson II 6-2 205 Sr.

S—22 Meki Pei 5-11 175 So.

S—33 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 Fr.

CB— 23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Jr.

A few breakdowns led to New Mexico State’s big running plays up the middle two weeks ago. The source of the problems was assignment mistakes at the second and third levels, as well as missed containment on the perimeter. The already thin defensive front was thinned further when defensive end Mataio Soli, who transferred from Arkansas this year, petitioned for a medical retirement because of multiple ailments. Andrew Choi, who was awarded a scholarship on Tuesday, has been elevated to bracket-setting end. Choi draws inspiration from Matt Faga, who died last year. Faga, a former UH D-tackle, was Choi’s position coach in high school. Against run-dominant SDSU, Peter Manuma will move to safety to add an extra heavy hitter to the lineup. “It’s fun coming down the hill,” said Manuma, who also is an active pass defender. Safety Leonard Lee, who has missed three games because of a leg injury, is back in the defensive rotation. “Just needed some time to heal up,” said Lee, who spent his rehab working on upper-body strength and regaining his change-of-direction quickness. Extra run support could come from Logan Taylor, who can play weak-side linebacker and, in some packages, on the edge. Growing up, Taylor gravitated toward football because he felt baseball was too slow. “I like the physical aspect of football,” Taylor said. After playing at Southern Utah and El Camino College, Taylor transferred to UH as a safety. His speed was hindered when he played most of the 2020 season with a broken left toe. But the “slower” Taylor welcomed the move to linebacker. “I like playing more in the box, anyway,” said Taylor, who is fully healthy.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 180 Jr.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorsen 6-0 175 Fr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 215 Jr.

H—86 Ben Falck 6-6 230 Jr.

KR—6 Zion Bowens 6-1 185 Sr.

PR—9 Dior Scott 5-9 175 Sr.

Zion Bowens, who has been medically cleared, will be among the players getting a shot at boosting the Warriors’ returns. Bowens suffered cartilage damage to his meniscus when he was inadvertently hit on the left knee on the first drive of the season opener against Vanderbilt. Bowens’ breakaway speed — prorated 22.2 mph — will be useful for a unit averaging 17.3 yards on 17 kickoff returns. Chuuky Hines also is an option to return kickoffs and punts.

AZTECS OFFENSE

X—14 Tyrell Shavers 6-6 210 Sr.

TE—81 Mark Redman 6-6 250 Jr.

LT—Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson 6-6 310 Jr.

LG—60 Cade Bennett 6-3 315 So.

C–72 Alama Uluave 6-2 305 Sr.

RG—63 Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli 6-4 320 Fr.

RT—77 Josh Simmons 6-6 305 Fr.

SB—83 Mekhi Shaw 5-10 175 So.

Z—45 Jesse Matthews 6-0 190 Jr.

QB—5 Braxton Burmeister 6-1 205 Sr.

RB—Jordan Byrd 5-9 170 Sr.

Two weeks ago, quarterback Will Haskell left the team after his demotion to fourth string. In last week’s game, quarterback Braxton Burmeister departed after being involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision, and backup Kyle Crum suffered a broken collarbone. Three QBs combined to go 2-for-16 for 33 yards, leading to Jeff Hecklinski’s ouster as offensive coordinator. This week, associate head coach Jeff Horton was handed the keys to the offense, and Ryan Lindley was named quarterbacks coach. Jalen Mayden, a safety who began his NCAA career as a Mississippi State QB, moved back to offense this week. Burmeister, who transferred from Virginia Tech, practiced this week and is expected to start. Burmeister is averaging 52.6 passing yards per game, which is anemic even for an offense that runs on 64.6% of plays, including 70.2% on first down. The Aztecs have connected with go-to receiver Jesse Mathews on only 45.5% of targets. Running back Jordan Byrd is the star of the offense. Aligned offset or behind the QB in the pistol, Byrd averages 6.8 yards per carry (9.3 yards on first-down rushes), has induced 12 whiffs, and scored three of the Aztecs’ five rushing touchdowns. Byrd is at his best when tight ends Mark Redman and Jay Rudolph go in pre-snap motion to create overloads, and Burmeister fakes a keeper to the opposite side. “One thing my dad always taught me was people have to chase you when you’re playing offense,” said Byrd, who was clocked at 10.39 seconds over 100 meters. The Aztecs have been flagged 20 times for false starts or illegal shifts, including three times on their first offensive play of the game.

AZTECS DEFENSE

DE—66 Jonah Tavai 6-0 290 Sr.

DT—91 Justis Tavai 6-3 290 Sr.

DE—2 Keshawn Banks 6-4 255 Sr.

SLB—55 Cooper McDonald 6-3 240 Jr.

MLB—54 Caden McDonald 6-3 235 Sr.

WLB—46 Michael Shawcroft 6-2 220 Sr.

FCB—12 Dallas Branch 5-11 180 Sr.

FS—31 Davaughn Celestine 6-0 190 Jr.

Aztec—33 Patrick McMorris 6-0 210 Sr.

BS—6 CJ Baskerville 6-2 210 So.

BCB—32 Dez Malone 6-2 200 So.

It would appear offensive lines would have an advantage in numbers against the Aztecs’ three-man front. But that’s negated because the SDSU down linemen are mobile and camouflaged targets who are not aligned in the usual places, often leaving two O-linemen with nobody in front of them to block. On third-and-long against Boise State, the Aztecs covered the offensive tackles and left the middle to be filled by stand-up linebackers. Defensive end Jonah Tavai is an end with an interior defender’s build; UH transfer Justus Tavai is a 3-technique who displayed quickness as an end last year. “Jonah has been in the (3-3-5) system for a long time, and knows the intricacies of it,” D-line coach Justin Ena said. “That’s helped Justus come along and learn the system.” In the three-safety system, hybrid Patrick Morris defends the post, mixes it up in the box, and has mastered the 12-yard blitz. “We try to be as efficient as we can with the people we have,” said mike ’backer Caden McDonald, who positions across the second tier or as an edge rusher. “Everyone on the field is going to 100 mph all the time.” While McDonald is skilled at filling gaps, it is a gap in his smile that has launched a second endeavor. He lost a front tooth in a game last year. With no time for an implant and the popularity of his look, he launched the “Toothless Cowboy” merchandise brand. The site has raised money for cancer research and shared his Christian faith.

AZTECS SPECIALISTS

PK/P/KO—13 Jack Browning 5-11 190 Sr.

LS—50 Ryan Wintermeyer 6-1 220 So.

H—41 David Delgado 5-10 165 Jr.

KR/PR—15 Jordan Byrd 5-9 170 Sr.

After being named the league’s player of the week on Sept. 25, Jack Browning was awarded a football scholarship. Last year’s holder is this year’s triple threat on point-scoring kicks (6-for-6 on FGs, 11-for-11 on PATs), punts (45.3-yard average) and kickoffs. Opponents have returned only five of Browning’s kickoffs for an average of 18.0 yards. But the longest return — 20 yards — came when Browning teed off from SDSU’s 20 because of a penalty. All five of Ryan Wintermeyer’s tackles have been on punt coverage.