comscore How do University of Hawaii and San Diego State football teams match up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How do University of Hawaii and San Diego State football teams match up

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson had a season-high 16 carries in the Rainbow Warriors’ last game, against New Mexico State, and turned it into 69 yards.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson had a season-high 16 carries in the Rainbow Warriors’ last game, against New Mexico State, and turned it into 69 yards.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd ran with the ball against Boise State in the fi rst half last week. Byrd had 61 yards on 13 attempts.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd ran with the ball against Boise State in the fi rst half last week. Byrd had 61 yards on 13 attempts.

After zero TD passes in the first four games, the Warriors began incorporating more run-and-shoot concepts for the fifth contest. The beta test was 261 passing yards in a loss to New Mexico State. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022

Scroll Up