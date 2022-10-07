Igiede, Westerberg power Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to sweep of UC Irvine

Hawaii middle blockers Amber Igiede and Tiffany Westerberg combined for 28 kills without an error to lead the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team to a sweep of UC Irvine in tonight’s Big West match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Igiede put away a match-high 16 kills and Westerberg tied her career high with 12 on a combined 39 attempts to lead a UH attack that hit a season-best .471 in the 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 victory before a crowd of 4,680.

Outside hitter Riley Wagoner added 10 kills on .310 hitting and sophomore opposite Annika de Goede put away seven kills on 15 swings in her first start of the season.

The Rainbow Wahine (8-5, 5-0 Big West) claimed sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. UC Santa Barbara entered the day tied with UH atop the standings but fell in four sets at Long Beach State earlier today.

UC Irvine middle Onye Ofoegbu led the Anteaters with 11 kills and outside hitter Joy Umeh added 10.

UC Irvine took a 3-1 lead to open the match, only to see UH go on a 15-3 run to take command of the first set. The surge included a free-ball kill for Kendra Ham, three de Goede kills from the right side and a Caylen Alexander ace. Ham added another ace to give UH a 19-9 lead and Igiede closed out the set by bouncing her fourth kill off the Taraflex.

The Wahine broke away with a 9-2 surge midway through the second set. The run included a successful challenge by UH coach Robyn Ah Mow, giving Alexander a kill off a UCI touch, followed by an ace from setter Kate Lang, who distributed 42 assists in the match. Wagoner sent back a solo block and Igiede and de Goede added another to give UH a 22-16 lead. Igiede turned a dig by Tayli Ikenaga into a bump set to Alexander, who put away her sixth kill to end the set.

Igiede put away seven kills and Westerberg added six to give UH control of the third set, and Kennedi Evans came off the bench to add two more kills for UH’s middle trio, including match point. The Wahine closed the match with an 11-2 run, with Lang serving up two more aces.