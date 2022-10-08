comscore 2 indicted for robbery at Mililani game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 indicted for robbery at Mililani game room

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 46-year-old man and his alleged accomplice in the robbery of a Mililani gambling establishment concealed in the back portion of a house. Read more

