Aloha Stadium memorabilia goes on the auction block | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha Stadium memorabilia goes on the auction block

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium is being cleared of salable items as it gets prepared for demolition.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A large ad featuring professional football player Marcus Mariota is one of the hundreds of items in an online auction.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A promotional poster for Michael Jackson’s performance at Aloha Stadium is up for auction.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured are promo cards which are being offered in the auction.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The mural “There Is No Greater Gathering Place” cannot be auctioned, but its dedication plaque has been put on the auction block.

