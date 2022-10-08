Aloha Stadium memorabilia goes on the auction block
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aloha Stadium is being cleared of salable items as it gets prepared for demolition.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A large ad featuring professional football player Marcus Mariota is one of the hundreds of items in an online auction.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A promotional poster for Michael Jackson’s performance at Aloha Stadium is up for auction.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured are promo cards which are being offered in the auction.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The mural “There Is No Greater Gathering Place” cannot be auctioned, but its dedication plaque has been put on the auction block.
