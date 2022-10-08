comscore Hawaii Department of Health greenlights draining of Red Hill pipelines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Department of Health greenlights draining of Red Hill pipelines

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

The fuel has sat in the pipelines since operations at the facility were halted in 2021 after fuel from Red Hill contaminated the Navy’s drinking water system and sickened military families. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales drop-off continued in September

Scroll Up