comscore Man, 81, arrested in slaying of wife at Ala Moana apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 81, arrested in slaying of wife at Ala Moana apartment

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police conducted an investigation 929 Sheridan Street on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police conducted an investigation 929 Sheridan Street on Friday.

Officers responded Thursday to a 911 call at about 11:45 p.m. from a man at 929 Sheridan St. who reported that someone was killed. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu home sales drop-off continued in September

Scroll Up