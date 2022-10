Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, No. 1 in the Open Division in passing yards, led his No. 4 Campbell Sabers to a 49-21 beatdown of host Waianae on Friday night. Read more

“It’s a great win to finish off the season,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “Now we have to get rested up to see what happens. We’re focused on what happens next week now. We just had to get out of here alive. Waianae is always physical, rough and rugged, and tough.”

Sagapolutele came into the game with 1,893 yards, tops in the Open Division, and 17 touchdowns, second best in his class. He added to those totals with a monster game against the Seariders. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns.

“We expect that from him,” Johnson said of Sagapolutele’s performance. “It’s not like ‘wow’ when he plays like this. We expect him to do good things for us — that’s why he’s our guy right now. He moved the ball around good tonight.”

He may be “the guy” for Campbell, but Sagapolutele knows he can’t do it all by himself.

“I gotta give thanks to my offensive line, for giving me the time to throw,” Sagapolutele said. “And shout out to my receivers, catching the ball and doing the hard work while I just sit back and sling it.”

Three of his receivers eclipsed 90 yards. Rowan Bucao led the Sabers with 110 yards on seven catches, Rusten Abang racked up 95 yards on four catches and Mason Muaau added 92 yards on six catches.

After a fumble and a turnover on downs on their first two drives of the game, the Sabers bounced back in a big way, scoring on their next five drives in the first half. Sagapolutele hit on three passes on the five-play drive that kicked off the scoring.

His third pass of the drive wound up in the hands of Muaau for a 5-yard touchdown.

“We just picked it up together,” Sagapolutele said of the turnaround. “We talked it over with the coaches, thought of plays that would work, and turned it around.”

On the next Campbell drive, Sagapolutele again found the end zone, this time connecting with Jonah “Tana” Togafau-Tavui for a 9-yard score to cap a seven-play drive. The Sabers forced a Waianae punt, and Sagapolutele aired out a 39-yard touchdown toss to Abang, a quick one-play scoring drive.

Tainoa Lave picked off Waianae quarterback Tarent Moniz-Babb on the next drive, setting the Sabers up for their fourth touchdown. Another quick drive, this time needing only three plays, finished with Chauncee Lopez’s 5-yard scoring run.

The Seariders finally got on the scoreboard with 2:25 left in the first half when Nainoa Nagum returned a Sabers kickoff 94 yards to the house. But the score was quickly answered by Campbell. The Sabers drove the ball 67 yards for Miles Parlet’s 3-yard touchdown run just before the half ended.

Waianae reclaimed some momentum to open the second half, driving 80 yards on 11 plays, with Jamal Plunkett’s 2-yard touchdown run providing the capper. The long scoring drive took over six minutes.

Campbell answered with its own extended drive the next time it got the ball, with Sagapolutele’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Muaau finishing off a seven-play drive.

Each team would score a final touchdown in the game’s final 10 minutes. Sagapolutele’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Abang, a one-play scoring drive, capped the starting QB’s outing. Backup quarterback Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi took over on the next drive. His first and only pass attempt was intercepted by Waianae’s Alvin Kalahiki IV, who returned the ball 92 yards for a Seariders touchdown.

Kaiser 33, Kalani 16

Senior Easton Yoshino threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns and the Cougars (5-3, 5-2) will open defense of their OIA Division II title in the playoffs against Pearl City in two weeks.

Keagan Lime caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Kynan McCartney finished 25-for-49 for 224 yards and two touchdowns for Kalani, which finished the season 2-6 overall and 2-5 in league play under first-year coach Radford Dudoit.

Pearl City 21, Waialua 19

The Chargers stopped two 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter to hold off the Bulldogs and allow Kaimuki to clinch the fourth and final berth in the OIA Division II playoffs.

Bobby Best rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (7-2, 6-1), who were already locked into the No. 2 seed in the OIA Division II playoffs and will play defending champion Kaiser in two weeks.

Freshman Ikaika Torres threw for 117 yards and a touchdown filling in for injured starter Trey Dacoscos.

Waialua’s Tyson Apau threw for 189 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 97 yards and a score and engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. However, the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-4) failed to convert both 2-point conversions and lost by two.

Farrington 38, Roosevelt 30

Zechariah Molitau scored on a 21-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining to clinch a playoff berth in the four-team OIA Division I playoff for the Govs (5-4, 3-2).

Molitau, Kingston Miles and Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno all rushed for touchdown for Farrington, which has won five games in a season for the first time since 2017.

Kayman Lewis threw for a career-high 372 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for the Rough Riders (2-4, 1-4).

—

CAMPBELL 49, WAIANAE 21

At Waianae

Campbell (6-2, 4-2) 14 21 7 7 — 49

Waianae (2-5, 1-4) 0 7 7 7 — 21

Camp—Mason Muaau 5 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Jonah “Tana” Togafau-Tavui 9 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Rusten Abang 39 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Chauncee Lopez 5 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Wain—Nainoa Nagum 94 kick return (Kaden Nauer kick)

Camp—Miles Parlet 3 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Wain—Jamal Plunkett 2 run (Nauer kick)

Camp—Muaau 7 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Abang 45 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Wain—Alvin Kalahiki IV 92 interception return (Nauer kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Lopez 6-41, Parlet 7-22, Jourdain “Jojo” Berinobis-Pyne 1-15, Niko Scanlan 2-8, Sagapolutele 5-4, Togafu-Tavui 1-(minus 2), Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi 1-(minus 5). Waianae: Dayton Kuhiiki 14-57, Plunkett 11-44, Joshua Santiago 1-0, Tarent Moniz-Babb 5-(minus 17).

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 27-36-0-450, Kuboyama-Hayashi 0-0-1-0. Waianae: Moniz-Babb 12-22-2-103, Akoni Halemano 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Rowen Bucao 7-110, Abang 4-95, Muaau 6-92, Kanoa Ferreira 3-72, Dallas Fonseca-Juan 2-22, Togafu-Tavui 2-21, Scanlan 1-20, Berinobus-Pyne 2-18. Waianae: Santiago 4-51, Halemano 2-21, James Kahalehua 1-11, Shayce Lopes 3-10, Christian Sansano 2-10.

Junior Varsity—Waianae 14, Campbell 6

KAISER 33, KALANI 16

At Kaiser

Kalani (2-6, 2-5) 3 0 0 13 — 16

Kaiser (5-3, 5-2) 7 6 13 7 — 33

Kaln—FG Kalekona Spencer 47

Kais—Keagan Lime 8 pass from Easton Yoshino (Ian Shearer kick)

Kais—Donovan Reis 27 pass from Yoshino (run failed)

Kais—Dillon Reis 51 run (Shearer kick)

Kais—Lime 61 pass from Yoshino (pass failed)

Kaln—Christopher Holt 16 pass from

Kynan McCartney (Spencer kick)

Kaln—Silas Soberano 11 pass from McCartney (pass failed)

Kais—Jesse Shinagawa 34 pass from Yoshino (Shearer kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: McCartney 17-89, Kotaru Aizawa 10-24, Team 1-(minus 19). Kaiser: Di. Reis 10-94, Kai Blackston 2-9, Kai Strawn 5-5, Rayne Sumida 3-(minus 5), Yoshino 1-(minus 12).

PASSING—Kalani: McCartney 25-49-0-224. Kaiser: Yoshino 24-37-2-328.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Jonah Viernes 12-111, Holt 4-51, Soberano 4-29, Cooper Nishimura 1-15, Kai Kobayashi 1-9, Robert

Potter 1-9, Aizawa 2-0. Kaiser: Lime 6-101, Shinagawa 5-95, Do. Reis 6-54, Mason Nelson 3-39, Blackston 1-24, Di. Reis 1-11, Sumida 1-4, Strawn 1-0.

FARRINGTON 38, ROOSEVELT 30

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Farrington (5-4, 3-2) 10 14 7 7 — 38

Roosevelt (2-4, 1-4) 14 8 8 0 — 30

Farr—Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 12 run (Jason Felipe kick)

Roos—Kainalu Davis 14 pass from Kayman Lewis (pass failed)

Roos—Kamuela Kaaihue 9 pass from Lewis (Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa pass from Lewis)

Farr—FG Felipe 27

Farr—Kingston Miles 9 run (Felipe kick)

Roos—Montgomery-Gaopoa 35 pass from

Lewis (Taimane Souza-Fautanu pass from Lewis)

Farr—Kamakana Tisalona-Perez 38 pass from Marcus Moreno (Felipe kick)

Farr—Kamakana Tisalona-Perez fumble recovery in end zone (Felipe kick)

Roos—Montgomery-Gaopoa 83 pass from

Lewis (Kaaihue pass from Lewis)

Farr—Zechariah Molitau 21 run (Felipe kick)

RUSHING—Farrington: Miles 17-109, Molitau 4-63, Kuaana-Lacno 5-25, Keona Taba 5-11, Tisalona-Perez 1-11, Team 2-(minus 3), Moreno 3-(minus 10). Roosevelt: Silas Kekahuna 6-33, Kingston

Kekauoha-Contemplo 4-22, Kaaihue 1-12, Davis 1-7, Lewis 3-(minus 22).

PASSING—Farrington: Moreno 10-18-0-123. Roosevelt: Lewis 27-46-1-372, Kaaihue 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING—Farrington: Tisalona-Perez 4-80, Molitau 5-39, Kein Kahele 1-4. Roosevelt: Montgomery-Gaopoa 6-158, Kaaihue 5-77, Souza-Fautanu 7-60, Kekahuna 4-40, Davis 3-29, Lewis 1-8, Laakea Wong 1-5, Chase Aguinaldo 1-3.

PEARL CITY 21, WAIALUA 19

At Pearl City

Waialua (4-5, 3-4) 7 0 0 12 — 19

Pearl City (7-2, 6-1) 7 7 7 0 — 21

PC—Bobby Best 1 run (Marcus Rodrigiez kick)

Wail—Tyson Apau 33 run (Makoakai Fierro kick)

PC—Zion Gella-Kaulia 8 pass from Ikaika Torres (Rodriguez kick)

PC—Best 8 run (Rodriguez kick)

Wail—Jayvie Arellano 22 pass from Apau (run failed)

Wail—Fierro 1 run (run failed)

RUSHING—Waialua: Apau 19-97, Kingston Pascual 1-4, Fierro 5-4, Jack Amancio 2-1, James Zara 1-0. Pearl City: Best 23- 135, Shaedyn Quemado 9-22, Triton Taimanao 1-13, Koali’i Torres 1-1, I. Torres 2-(minus 11), team 1-(minus 21).

PASSING—Waialua: Apau 16-37-2-189, Amancio 4-6-0-18. Pearl City: I. Torres 18-34-3-117.