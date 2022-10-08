comscore Waipahu beats Kailua to earn OIA’s D-I top seed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waipahu beats Kailua to earn OIA’s D-I top seed

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu defensive lineman Seth Setu, middle, sacks Kailua quarterback Maa Fonoti as linebacker Samson Leasiolagi, left, assists on the play.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu wide receiver Tai Aipia-Barrett gets around Kailua’s Hayden Kosut, left, and Brayden Pittman.

The visiting Marauders overcame three turnovers to stay in front of the resilient Surfriders, who had a spirited defensive effort led by linebacker Garrick Pahinui. Read more

