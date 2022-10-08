Scoreboard – Oct. 8, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls); Punahou at Saint Louis (boys); Punahou vs. La Pietra (girls) at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts (girls); Island Pacific at Hanalani (boys and girls).

CHEERLEADLING

ILH: Meet No. 2, 6 p.m. at Saint Louis.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Hawaii Pacific Invitational, 7:30 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course. ILH: Meet No. 2, 8:30 a.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Divisional Championships, Eastern Division, 8:30 a.m.; Western Division, 2 p.m. Both meets at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Saint Louis (I-AA) at Kamehameha (I-AA), 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Aiea at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki. 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 9:20 a.m.; girls heats at 10 a.m.; finals at 10:40 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

USTA National L2 Tournament:, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym or at Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls playoffs: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Both matches start at noon.

ILH Division II girls playoffs: Third-place game, Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, noon.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninusula Soccer Complex.

TENNIS

USTA National L2 Tournament, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at TBD.