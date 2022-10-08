Hawaii football loses at San Diego State on late field goal

SAN DIEGO >> Jack Browning kicked a 26-yard field goal with seven seconds left to lift San Diego State to a 16-14 victory over Hawaii at Snapdragon Stadium.

UH took its first lead when Dedrick Parson scored on a 22-yard run and Matthew Shipley converted the point-after kick for a 14-13 lead with 1:19 to play.

But after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Aztecs drove to the UH 8. Browning, who earlier missed his first field-goal attempt of the season, this time connected for the game-winner. Browning appeared to miss his first attempt at the go-ahead score as well, but Hawaii had called time out before the snap.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Browning’s second field goal of the game, from 30 yards, extended the Aztecs’ lead to 13-7 with 11:16 to play.

The Rainbow Warriors had closed to 10-7 on their longest pass play of the season. On a switch route, Zion Bowens, aligned on the right side, ran a post into the vacated middle. Bowens secured the pass from Brayden Schager and raced into the end zone to complete the 66-yard play. It was the Warriors’ second TD pass of the season.

The Aztecs had extended their lead to 10-0 when they scored on the opening drive of the second half. Jordan Byrd, alone in the right flat, caught Jalen Mayden’s pass for the 15-yard touchdown.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. San Diego State

The first half was a defensive battle, with the Warriors and Aztecs combining for 245 yards. Neither team scored until 39 seconds before the break, when Browning, SDSU’s triple-threat kicker, converted a field goal from 45 yards.

The Warriors entered allowing a league-worst 45.4 points and 260.8 yards per game. But they opened with an expanded front, adding Noah Kema as a defensive end. The five defensive linemen were able to bracket the Aztecs’ perimeter running attack. The Aztecs were held to 34 first-half rushing yards on 17 carries.

The Aztecs reconstructed their offense following last week’s loss to Boise State. Jeff Horton replaced Jeff Hecklinski as offensive coordinator. Ryan Lindley, the Aztecs’ career passing leader, was hired as quarterbacks coach. Last week, quarterback Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Virginia Tech, exited early. Burmeister entered the concussion protocol, although he participated in non-contact workouts on Monday and Tuesday.

But Burmeister was not in uniform tonight, prompting the Aztecs to turn to Mayden, who had not thrown a pass in a game since Sept. 1, 2018. Mayden transferred from Mississippi State, then was moved in the spring to safety. This week, he moved back to offense. Mayden was 10-for-16 for 97 yards in the first half.

In the first two quarters, linebacker Penei Pavihi led the way with five tackles while setting up on the second tier and as an edge rusher. Cornerback Hugh Nelson II made four tackles and broke up a third-down pass.

--

More UH football coverage