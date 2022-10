Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SAN DIEGO >> The full circle was formed in the middle of a grass rectangle.

“To be back on the football field together, that’s where we belong, that’s what makes this special,” Chris Brown said of the University of Hawaii football team’s mini reunion at Cathedral Catholic High School’s Manchester Stadium in San Diego.

Following Friday’s 90-minute practice, head coach Timmy Chang beckoned a former UH teammate, Travis LaBoy, to give the pep talk ahead of today’s game against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium. After that, Chang, LaBoy, Brown and former Warriors Abraham Elimimian, Keiki Misipeka, Nate Ilaoa, Lui Fuga, Preston Faraimo and DeWayne Jett gathered at midfield to trade football memories.

“It’s what we’re about,” Chang said. “It’s the brothers we fought alongside with. For Travis to talk to the team, to send the message to the guys that we’re 1-4 but we can keep digging in together.”

LaBoy, who was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a defensive end in 2003, went on to play seven NFL seasons.

“I know it’s tough going 1-4,” LaBoy said of the Rainbow Warriors’ first five games under Chang, who was hired in January. “My first year in Hawaii (2000), we were 3-9. There were three or four plays we weren’t making to win games. As a team, you start building that closeness. You start learning from each other, how each other fights, and those gaps start to fill. Those losses turns to wins. Next thing you know, you’re 9-3, 10-2, 12-0. I think that’s what’s going to happen here.”

Fuga, a former defensive tackle who works in law enforcement in San Diego, became emotional recalling the bonds created with teammates in the early 2000s.

“I don’t want to be in tears, but these are my boys,” Fuga said. “You can’t find other guys who share the same bond, the same trust. I miss these guys.”

The Warriors have hit the proverbial “reset” button with their next eight games against Mountain West opponents, beginning with today’s league opener against San Diego State.

“Zero and zero,” said safety Leonard Lee, who is back in the UH rotation after missing three games with a knee injury. “Our leader Penei (Pavihi, a middle linebacker) has been preaching a lot of that. We’ve got a new mentality and we’re ready to go.”

The Warriors used last week’s bye to smooth tweaks to the offense, which now incorporates run-and-shoot concepts.

“We’re getting the timing down,” quarterback Brayden Schager said of the retro offense, which relies on receivers choosing routes based on the defensive coverage.”

Schager added: “It’s little (mistakes) that turn out big in games. … I’ve got to make those throws and see those reads.”

The Warriors received a boost with the return of receivers Zion Bowens, Chuuky Hines and Koali Nishigaya. All three have recovered from injuries. Bowens and Hines are among the fastest Warriors. Nishigaya is an experienced slotback and route-runner.

“This is a new season for us,” Schager said. “That’s how we’re looking at it. … The first five games, all nonconference. Now we’re getting into conference play. It’s a wide-open conference. … We’ve got to continue to play hard and get better.”

After last week’s poor passing outing, in which quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Kyle Crum were knocked out of the game, the Aztecs fired their offensive coordinator, promoted Jeff Horton to play-caller and named Ryan Lindley as quarterbacks coach. Burmeister practiced this week, and is expected to start. But as insurance, Jaylen Mayden moved back to quarterback from safety.

While the Warriors have embraced a “braddahhood” theme, the Aztecs start two pairs of brothers on defense. Jonah Tavai and Justus Tavai, who transferred from UH, are on the defensive line. Cooper McDonald transferred from Washington to join Caden McDonald as starting linebackers.

“We’re just the bash brothers all around,” said Caden McDonald, noting it has been “awesome” to play alongside his younger brother. “Being able to play with your sibling, especially when he starts with you, it’s truly unreal. It’s a fun time. You can’t compare it with anything else. You look over and your little brother is starting with you, with 30,000 cheering you on, it’s just a good time.”