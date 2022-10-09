comscore Column: Wear purple to end hunger in America | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Wear purple to end hunger in America

  • By Leilani Madison
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day, our most cherished national holiday, is only weeks away and many churches and civic groups are organizing now to deliver turkeys or serve dinners to those who otherwise might not enjoy a traditional hot meal that day. Read more

