As the fall season gets underway, two Oahu farms ready for their annual pumpkin festivals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

As the fall season gets underway, two Oahu farms ready for their annual pumpkin festivals

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlotte Podschelne finds delight in choosing her own pumpkin at Waimanalo Country Farms Fall Harvest Festival.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Adelaide Westcott posed with a large pumpkin from Waimanalo Country Farms.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Danica, from left, Dellilah and Amber Lui grabbed a pumpkin from the field in Waimanalo.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Alayna and Brydan Sturgin were ready for fall during a recent visit to the Waimanalo farm.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dominic Kadooka, co-owner of Waimanalo Country Farms, drove a tractor last weekend as guests enjoyed a ­hayride during the farm’s Fall Harvest Festival.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Reginaldo Pandy, crop care supervisor, holds a neon pumpkin grown at Aloun Farms in Kapolei.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

It’s that time of the year when families can frolic through pumpkin patches to pick the perfect prototypes for carving jack-o’-lanterns, decorating their homes and baking pies. Read more

