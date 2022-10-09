Public can meet candidates for Honolulu Community College chancellor position

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four finalists vying for Honolulu Community College’s chancellor position will take part in individual on-campus forums slated for Friday.

The finalists include: Micheal Glisson, dean of instruction, Health and Human Services, Lone Star College-North Harris near Houston; Elvin Ramos, dean, Division of Social Sciences and Humanities, De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif.; Walter McCollum, former chancellor, Ivy Tech Community College- Richmond, Ind.; and Karen Lee, who is serving as HCC’s interim chancellor.

Each finalist was selected by University of Hawaii’s Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro, based on recommendations from the chancellor search advisory committee. In a news release, Lacro said, “Students, faculty, staff and community are encouraged to attend the open forums that will include Q&A sessions to meet and provide feedback about the finalists.”

The forums are set for Friday in HCC’s Building 2 on campus, running from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After the campus visits and review of the feedback from the chancellor search advisory committee and others, Lacro plans to submit a recommendation for the HCC chancellor appointment to UH President David Lassner. For more information about the event, go to honolulu.hawaii.edu/chancellor search.