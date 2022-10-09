Shortened rail route means more buses needed for Kakaako station
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION
Rail service will now end at the Civic Center station, depicted in this rendering, which will be built on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation estimates 80% of passengers arriving by rail would continue east by bus during the morning peak period.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The rail line’s two-story Civic Center station will be built on Halekauwila Street between Keawe and South streets, where metered street parking will likely be eliminated.