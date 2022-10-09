comscore Shortened rail route means more buses needed for Kakaako station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shortened rail route means more buses needed for Kakaako station

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION Rail service will now end at the Civic Center station, depicted in this rendering, which will be built on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation estimates 80% of passengers arriving by rail would continue east by bus during the morning peak period.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The rail line’s two-story Civic Center station will be built on Halekauwila Street between Keawe and South streets, where metered street parking will likely be eliminated.

Kakaako’s relatively sleepy Halekauwila Street between South and Keawe streets will transform into a bustling bus and rail transit hub when the Civic Center rail station opens there in less than two years. Read more

