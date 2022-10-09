comscore Staffing shortage cited as latest delay in fully opening Hawaii’s new psychiatric hospital | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Staffing shortage cited as latest delay in fully opening Hawaii’s new psychiatric hospital

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 The new $160 million Hawaii State Hospital facility in Kaneohe was completed in early 2021.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021

    The new $160 million Hawaii State Hospital facility in Kaneohe was completed in early 2021.

The staffing problem is the latest snag for the $160 million facility in Kaneohe, which was built to provide better security and ease overcrowding. Read more

Previous Story
VA urges veterans to claim new benefits
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 29 – Aug. 31, 2022

Scroll Up